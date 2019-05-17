Aegon N.V.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 17, 2019, has approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts of Aegon N.V. for the financial year 2018.

Shareholders approved the proposal to reappoint Alex Wynaendts as Chief Executive Officer of Aegon for another term of four years. Shareholders also approved the proposal to reappoint Ben Noteboom as a member of the Supervisory Board for another term of four years.

The final dividend for 2018 of EUR 0.15 per common share has been approved by shareholders, resulting in a total dividend for the financial year 2018 of EUR 0.29 per common share. The final dividend will be paid in cash or stock at the election of the shareholder. The value of the stock dividend will be approximately equal to the cash dividend.

The stock fraction will be based on the average share price on Euronext Amsterdam from June 10 until June 14, 2019. The dividend will be paid on Friday June 21, 2019. The dividend schedule can be found on aegon.com.

The full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found in the AGM archive on aegon.com.

