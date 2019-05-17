The global urinary drainage bags market is expected to post a CAGR of about 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global urinary drainage bags market is the increase in the number of urological and gynecological surgeries. The field of gynecological surgery is significantly expanding to encompass all surgical interventions for women's health, including fetal surgery. Urinary tract injuries and complications can arise due to complex gynecological surgeries, which might further require surgical interventions. As a result, there has been a significant increase in urological surgeries such as bladder cancer, nephrectomy, urethroplasty, and others. This increase in the number of urological and gynecological surgeries has further pushed the demand for urinary drainage bags.

As per Technavio, the growing incidence of bladder incontinence will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global urinary drainage bags market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global urinary drainage bags market: Growing incidence of bladder incontinence

Urinary incontinence has become a common problem among the elderly, that implies the uncontrolled leakage of urine. Some of the major types of urinary incontinence include urge continence and stress incontinence. The prevalence of urge continence that implies an overactive bladder is increasing significantly owing to the distinct change in receptor response and ultrastructural bladder changes. The prevalence of both urge and stress incontinence also increases proportionately to an increase in body mass index (BMI), as rising BMI increases intravesical pressure, which might reduce the continence gradient between the bladder and urethra. Urinary incontinence makes it necessary to have catheters and urinary drainage bags as urine passage cannot be controlled at will among patients suffering from this disorder.

"Apart from the growing incidence of bladder incontinence, factors such as technological innovations in urologic catheters, and the rise in prevalence of bladder cancer will have a significant impact on the growth of the urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global urinary drainage bags market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global urinary drainage bags market by type (large capacity bags, and leg bags), usage (reusable urinary drainage bags and disposable urinary drainage bags) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, the aging of the population, growing number of people suffering from obesity and chronic disease, and the presence of established vendors.

