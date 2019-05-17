The global staphylococcal infection drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005207/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global staphylococcal infection drugs market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global staphylococcal infection drugs market is the rise in the use of antibiotics. Antibiotics have become an ideal option for the treatment of infectious diseases, as it has the potential to kill or inhibit the growth of a disease-causing microorganism. As a result, they are extensively being used for the treatment of infectious diseases including staphylococcal infections. Further, the growing consumption of antibiotics is attributed to its affordability and the rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Pakistan. Such growth in the global consumption of antibiotics will directly impact market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the improved screening of antibiotic-resistant strains will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global staphylococcal infection drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global staphylococcal infection drugs market: Improved screening of antibiotic-resistant strains

With the growing advances in molecular and cell biology, there has been a significant improvement in screening methodologies, particularly for the detection of antibiotic-resistant strains. The electro-chemical phenotyping approach is one of the emerging methodologies for the detection of antibiotic resistance bacteria, that utilizes a microfluidic chip in which the bacteria are incubated with various antibiotics. Another highly advanced screening methodology involves high-throughput diagnostic arrays, which help in the detection of antimicrobial resistance in Gram-positive as well as Gram-negative bacteria. These technologies are allowing the rapid screening of rare antibiotic-resistant mutants, which further aid in the identification and the development of novel drugs.

"Although antibiotics are the only available options for the treatment of staphylococcal infections, a number of manufacturers are investing in the development of novel drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. Monoclonal antibodies are currently being evaluated for their efficacy to treat the staphylococcal infection. Such developments in the treatment for the staphylococcal infection will fuel the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global staphylococcal infection drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global staphylococcal infection drugs market by product (beta-lactams, peptides, quinolones, macrolides, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The Asian region led the market in 2018, followed by ROW, North America, and Europe respectively. The market growth in Asia can be attributed to the increased use of antibiotics in emerging economies including China and India. The introduction of national guidelines and the establishment of surveillance networks for antibiotic use by the Chinese government has led to a rise in antibiotic consumption.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005207/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com