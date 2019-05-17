Orexo's Closest Upcoming Presentations at Conferences

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the company will be presenting at the following events taking place in May and June.
Event
City
Date & local time
Presentor
Nordic Biotech & Pharma 2019
Copenhagen
May 29, 3.45 pm
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdag
Stockholm
June 3, 2.00 pm
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
Handelsbanken Mid and Small Cap Seminar
Stockholm
June 4, 12.50 pm
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
New York
June 4, 11.30[1] am
Redeye Growth Day
Stockholm
June, 10, 4.10 pm
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
[1] timing of presentation to be confirmed, see www.orexo.com and calendar.
About Orexo
Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.
