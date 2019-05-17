sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,76 Euro		+0,02
+0,30 %
WKN: A0HG6G ISIN: SE0000736415 Ticker-Symbol: C5G 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREXO AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OREXO AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.05.2019 | 15:19
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Orexo's Closest Upcoming Presentations at Conferences

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the company will be presenting at the following events taking place in May and June.

Event

City

Date & local time

Presentor

Nordic Biotech & Pharma 2019

Copenhagen

May 29, 3.45 pm

CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdag

Stockholm

June 3, 2.00 pm

CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Handelsbanken Mid and Small Cap Seminar

Stockholm

June 4, 12.50 pm

CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

New York

June 4, 11.30[1] am


President of Orexo US Inc., Robert A. DeLuca and
CFO, Joseph DeFeo

Redeye Growth Day

Stockholm

June, 10, 4.10 pm

CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

[1] timing of presentation to be confirmed, see www.orexo.com and calendar.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)
Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 3 pm CET on May 17, 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-s-closest-upcoming-presentations-at-conferences,c2818249

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/2818249/1047448.pdf

Press release (PDF)



© 2019 PR Newswire