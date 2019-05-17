Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Election of Ron Nixon as Executive Chairman of the Board and the Introduction of Three New Products

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB: WNDMD) Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (Sanara) a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced that the Board has elected Ronald T. Nixon as Executive Chairman of the Board. In addition, Sanara introduced three new FDA cleared products at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Conference in San Antonio, Texas from May 8-10, 2019. Sanara exhibited its new, innovative wound care products designed to improve patient outcomes with evidence-based proprietary solutions. "It was exciting to be part of the SAWC with such a dynamic team and amazing portfolio of products that truly generates clinician excitement and engagement," commented Shawn Bowman, Vice President and General Manager, Wound Care. "If you think about wound care as an 'Art and Science', Sanara is poised today to offer clinicians the right products to treat their patients while achieving the best possible outcomes," continued Bowman.

These products are currently undergoing evaluations with leading wound care clinicians with excellent results. Sanara anticipates sales of all three products will begin in the third quarter of this year.

Sanara is focused on developing and commercializing products for six areas of wound and skin care including debridement, biofilm management, hydrolyzed collagen, placental biologics, adjunct products for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, and oxygen delivery systems for the wound bed. In addition to new product introductions, Sanara continues to focus on the expansion of its distribution channel for the CellerateRX surgical product line.

New Product Introductions

Debridement

PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI) is a portable, safe, no touch, painless, selective Hydro-Mechanical Debridement System that effectively removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue.

Biofilm Management

BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

HYCOL, a CellerateRX wound care product, is an additive free Type I bovine hydrolyzed collagen that provides hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen.

"I look forward to leading the Company's long-term strategy to improve patient outcomes with evidence-based proprietary solutions" commented Ron Nixon. "We have a great executive team in place, outstanding products and a meaningful opportunity in front of us".

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc., formerly named WNDM Medical Inc., develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our primary products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech Inc. sells and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit WNDM.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

