Purchase Order and Deposit for 25 Passive Portal Units Received

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING OF ITS THIRD DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF DTII'S REVOLUTIONARY PASSIVE PORTAL TO AMERICAN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS and other PUBLIC VENUES.

The agreement with King Distributer LLC calls for the manufacture and sale of twenty-five (25) Passive Portal units. In accordance with the agreement, Mr. King submitted his First Purchase Order and a 10% deposit for 25 Units, a retail value of $103,750.00.

Mr. King, President of King Distributer LLC, is an accomplished senior manager with outstanding credentials and a proven record of results and action. His work history includes working for the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau as a Budget Analyst. Mr. King constantly progressed in the Recreational Services Industry after schooling at the in Disney Academy, roles demanding broad international presence to achieve expansion goals and objectives. His Professional Experiences with the National Guard Bureau and the Department of Defense as well as his proximity to Washington/DC will provide valuable Governmental contacts.

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

"This is another big step forward for Defense Technologies International," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "Not only does this transaction expedite our desired goal of offering a better level of SAFETY & SECURITY for our Children… but this hopefully will start the process of awareness to this issue with both our Parents and our School boards. That having a security feature like this in our educational settings is a doable event and of almost Paramount Importance. And that now for the first time we'll have a real-world template which we can leverage in our expanding and ongoing sales efforts."

"Moreover, Mr. King's pedigree and established relationships in governmental environment makes him a perfect addition to our marketing force" added Mr. Moses.

"I am most pleased to be the first to take the Passive Portal to market in the Easter Seaboard Area," stated David King "The Passive Portal is a true game changer for schools and other public venues providing for a safer environment."

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons and metal detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video:https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

Small Cap Corner: https://video214.com/play/6UOwWXj9ShcTz8Zq40uvLQ/s/dark?fbclid=IwAR0DzvLBxU5J1p5VsfuF94xQp5G2-O4HyQHpbGbDB8gMqjOVu0-PYUrcouA …

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44867