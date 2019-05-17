Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

2018 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

Annual Financial Report 2018

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2018 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Cadogan Petroleum Annual Financial Report will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Petroleum plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 19thJune 2019 at 11.00 am at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP. 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: