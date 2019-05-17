The global secure email gateway market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005213/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global secure email gateway market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is data loss prevention capabilities. Many email gateway solutions help in DLP. DLP is extremely critical in a corporate environment as it helps prevent the leakage of sensitive information from the corporate network. The DLP component of an SEG uses business rules to classify and protect confidential information to ensure that unauthorized users do not share data, which can be a threat to the organization. For example, CipherMail offers a DLP solution that is integrated with its CipherMail Email Encryption Gateway. The DLP solution monitors and filters the email body content; and also allows users to specify keywords and sentences that an outgoing mail should not contain. In times of rule violations, an email can be blocked, or the tool offers an option to notify a manager. These preventive features are expected to expand the market growth in the future.

As per Technavio, the increase in spear phishing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global secure email gateway market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global secure email gateway market: Increase in spear phishing

Lately, a new phishing method, known as spear phishing, has been deployed by attackers. The spear phishing method targets specific people or groups within an organization. They focus on only a small set of users or can also target a single high-profile user. The duration of the spear phishing attacks can vary. Some may last for a day or a week, and some can last for more than a year which is known as a drip campaign. For instance, Proofpoint's Advanced Email Security solution uses advanced anomaly detection methods to protect against spear phishing attacks. The Advanced Email Security solution provides sandboxing at the time of delivery of the email, which results in a higher detection of these threats. The threats can be nullified by the system before a user opens the mail. With the rise in spear phishing attacks, the adoption of secure email gateway solutions is increasing rapidly.

"Apart from data loss prevention capabilities, email gateway solutions help organizations in achieving and maintaining data compliance. Email archiving is one of the key features provided by an email gateway. The email archiving functionality helps in storing emails for legal and compliance requirements. Email encryption is another important feature of the secure email gateway. Encryption helps in protecting the sensitive data sent over the email. Such solutions help maintain data compliance, thereby driving the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global secure email gateway market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global secure email gateway market by end-user (enterprise and residential), by product (PCs and smartphones and tablets) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the adoption of email security solutions by various organizations in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005213/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com