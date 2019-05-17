Deutsche Rohstoff's (DRAG) organic investments, c $145m in FY17 and FY18, helped deliver more than 100% growth in FY18 revenues to €109.1m (€53.7m in FY17). Year-on-year sales growth was supported by a material increase in oil and gas production, which almost doubled to 9.4kboed (from 5.1kboed in FY17), combined with higher price realisations. EBITDA rose more than 250% to €97.9m (€36.1m in FY17), while net income (after minority interests) rose to €13.9m (€7.7m in FY17). DRAG's key focus remains on its US oil and gas interests, with c $70m of organic and internally funded investment planned in 2019. As a result, DRAG guides to EBITDA in the €25-35m range in FY19 and €55-65m in FY20, reflecting recent divestments and underlying growth from Cub Creek Energy.

