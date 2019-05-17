Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on augmented analytics and its benefits. Today, we live in a new era of data, not just data but big data. In such a complex business scenario static dashboards and reporting tools aren't sufficient to sustain a competitive advantage. It's essential to uncover meaningful insights from data to thrive and expand your business. However, analyzing the gigantic troves of business information is not as easy as you think, but this process can be simplified through the use of advanced analytics solutions.

Today modern business intelligence tools are capable of handling different types and huge volumes of data than ever before. But the processing of these data sets even before it can be utilized is still a manual and laborious process that relies on data scientists and analysts for data pre-processing. Which means there is a high possibility for human errors even before data is analyzed. Augmented analytics helps tackle this challenge by leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify such processes.

"Today the data sets are so huge and complex that businesses can no longer manage them using traditional BI tools," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

Business Benefits of Augmented Analytics:

Accelerates data discovery and data preparation

Manual data discovery and analysis is often a cumbersome process that requires several months to extract meaningful insights from data. This is no more a challenge for businesses as augmented analytics can eliminate manual processes involved in data discovery and data analysis.

Democratizes data analytics

Augmented analytics accelerates the process of data discovery and helps businesses to detect the signals that affect business models. It democratizes the insights obtained from data making it easier for companies to understand complex data sets.

Offers actionable insights to address core business requirements

The traditional methods that revolve around the use of dedicated dashboards to extract actionable insights from data are usually laborious. With augmented analytics data scientists will now be able to focus on analyzing data to address specific problems.

