Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-05-17 16:09 CEST -- The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on May 27, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000630063 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 85 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 1 026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-05-29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-03-20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 0,1 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2020-03-20; 2021-03-20; 2022-03-20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01022C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01022C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * - except where the participant submits an order from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania. The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com