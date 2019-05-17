Announcement About Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Olainfarm

Management Board of the Joint Stock company "Olainfarm" (registration number. 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114) convenes and announces that the Annual General Meeting of JSC "Olainfarm" Shareholders will be held on June 17th, 2019 at 11:00 at the premises of JSC "Olainfarm" in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5.

Agenda:

1. Report of the Management Board about the results of operations in 2018.

2. Report of the Council about the results of operations in 2018.

3. Report of the Auditing Committee about 2018.

4. Approval of JSC "Olainfarm" ?onsolidated and Parent ?ompany's Annual Report for year 2018.

5. Distribution of profit of 2018.

6. Report of the Management Board about the budget and operational plan for 2019.







Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. June 17th, 2019 from 10:00 until 10:45 on the venue.

Total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC "Olainfarm" is 14 085 078.

Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of JSC "Olainfarm" is June 07th, 2019. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on June 17th, 2019, with the number of shares held by them at the date of record.

Shareholders may participate in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders either in person or represented through a proxy:

- When registering the shareholders must present either the passport or other identification document;

- When registering the representatives of the shareholders must present the passport or other identification document, submit a written power of attorney by the represented shareholder, web-site of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv; and web-site of JSC "NASDAQ Riga" http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com) or the legal representative has to present a document confirming the authority.

Shareholders have the following rights:

- shareholders that represent at least 1/20 of the capital of the company have the right to within 7 days after the announcement is published to request the Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" to include additional items in the agenda. Shareholders that request inclusion of additional items in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders must submit to the Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" draft decisions about the issues to be included in the agenda upon their request or explanations about the item, if no decision is planned;

- within 7 days after the publishing of this announcement, submit draft decisions about the items of agenda. Should all submitted draft decisions be reviewed and declined, shareholders may submit their proposed draft decisions during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders itself;

- should the shareholder submit an inquiry at least 7 days before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the Management Board shall at least 3 days before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders provide the requested information about the items included in the agenda. It is a duty of the Management Board to upon the request of the shareholder provide information about the economic situation of the company to the extent necessary for objective decision-making of the particular item on the agenda.

Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Annual general Meeting of Shareholders from June 03rd, 2019, on business days from 09:00 until 16:00 in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5, in the Legal division of JSC "Olainfarm", if scheduled in advance through telephone + 371 6 7013 870 or on the web page of JSC "Olainfarm" http://www.olainfarm.com, web-site of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv; and web-site of JSC "NASDAQ Riga" http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com), but on the day of the Annual General Meeting - at the registration desk.

JSC "Olainfarm" ?onsolidated and Parent ?ompany's Annual Report for year 2018, report of the independent auditors and Corporate governance report are available at web page of JSC "Olainfarm" http://www.olainfarm.com, web-page of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lvand the web page of JSC "NASDAQ Riga" http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

In Olaine, on May 17th , 2019

Management Board of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment