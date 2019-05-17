Exante Data announced this week, that Brad Setser has joined the team as a Senior Advisor. Brad has an impressive resume with a mix of official sector and private sector roles (US Treasury, NEC, NSC, Roubini Global Economics).

"We are excited to be able to leverage Brad's expertise in dissecting, understanding and forecasting capital flows, as we look to improve our Global Flow Analytics platform further," said Jens Nordvig, Founder CEO at Exante Data.

Brad's first research project for Exante Data has been focused on analyzing whether the data supports the narrative that China is starting to offload US assets, with implications for the outlook for the Dollar.

"Brad has been analyzing global capital movements for more than 20 years, and we regard him as one of the world's top experts on this topic," said Ankit Sahni, President Head of Research at Exante Data.

About Exante Data

Founded in 2016, Exante Data delivers proprietary data and innovative analytical solutions to professional investors globally. Exante Data uses a data-based approach to provide insights into future macro dynamics. Exante Data's Global Flow Analytics platform has already become a market leading tool to extract market signals from capital flow analysis.

