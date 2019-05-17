Leoni Kabel, Midal Cables, Corning, Sterlite Tech, Prysmian and Other Power and Communication Industry Leaders Join CRU's Wire & Cable 2019

LONDON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU's 13th Wire & Cable Conference will be arriving in Brussels, the centre for European policymaking, on 11-12 June 2019.

This well-established annual gathering for leaders of the wire and cable industry, offers valuable peer-to-peer networking, and interactive discussions between cable-makers, distributors and other industry experts from around the world. Influential market-leaders will share their strategies and insights into the challenges facing both the metallic wire and optical fibre insulated cable industries.

Delegates will gain access to expert opinions on the macro economic and technical trends specific to the power, communication, construction and automotive sector which are impacting their businesses. The event offers a dual-streamed agenda, covering both energy cable and communication cable issues, bringing together the entire wire and cable supply chain.

This year's conference will have a special focus on the use of wire and cable in automotive industries with an opening presentation featuring Markus Thoma, Managing Director of automotive wire industry leader, LEONI Kabel GmbH. Markus will look to disseminate how trends towards connectivity and electric vehicles are likely to impact the wire and cable industry.

"Cars are becoming increasingly sophisticated, which on the whole means more wiring. New developments and enhancements like electric and hybrid cars, and in-car entertainment, as well as safety features such as intelligent braking, blind spot monitors, night vision, electronic stability control and attention assist, are just some of the features driving a rise in cabling volume within a car," commented CRU's Michael Finch, Head of Wire and Cable, CRU.

In addition to LEONI, the world's other leading cable-makers will be represented with Hamid R Al Zayani, Managing Director, Midal Cables giving a highlight presentation; and a panel discussion of optical cable leaders including; Ankit Agarwal, CEO Telecoms, Sterlite Tech, Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, Vice President and General Manager of Optical Fiber and Cable at Corning Incorporated, and Antoni Bosch, Vice President, Telecom Solutions at Prysmian.

Being in Brussels, the centre for European policymaking, participants will also hear from leaders of industry groups such as the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), Union of the Electricity Industry (Eurelectric), European Copper Institute, FTTH Council Europe and Europacable.

Delegates will be given the opportunity to visit Aurubis' copper production facility in Olen. Starting with one of the largest copper scrap yards in Europe, the tour will cover the full process from scrap to semi-finished products.

The CRU Wire & Cable Conference will be held on 11-12 June 2019 at Steigenberger Wiltcher's, Brussels, Belgium. For further information please visit http://bit.ly/2VFbVZZ

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

For further information and interviews, please contact:

Kay Beloe, CRU Events, Tel: +44-(0)-20-7903-2091, Email: kay.beloe@crugroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889047/CRU_Markus_Thoma.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889048/CRU_Michael_Finch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648443/CRU_Logo.jpg