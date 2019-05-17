New market research study by Technavio on the global pick-to-light systems marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Increased efficiency in warehouse operations

Pick-to-light systems aid in minimizing travel by employees in a warehouse or distribution center to pick up products, which, in turn, helps in enhancing the efficiency of warehouse operations. A pick-to-light system guides employees to pick up the selected products through its digital light display. This system also helps in improving the picking accuracy rate and optimizes cluster and batch picking by enabling the picking of multiple orders by employees in one pass through the warehouse. Such advantages with the system are expected to lead to an increase in demand for pick-to-light systems during the forecast period.

Integration of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with pick-to-light systems

An AMR is a robot that can move through the warehouse or distribution center without being supervised by an operator. Moreover, these AMRs are connected with warehouse execution software (WES), which provides them with the flexibility to create their own routes, to identify and avoid obstacles, as well as to reroute them when necessary. Thus, it enables AMRs to deal with the dynamic environment required for efficient order fulfillment operations. The integration of an AMR with a pick-to-light system aids in increasing the efficiency of order picking and enables the picking of a large number of products at one time as well as faster picking of products. Thus, the integration of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with pick-to-light systems will drive the overall global market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for electrical equipment, "Currently, vendors are offering pick-to-light systems that can easily be integrated with management software such as ERP and WMS. These systems automatically update the management software in real-time with regard to inventory data and enable enterprises to better manage their manpower requirements as per the order volume. Thus, the various benefits of integrating pick-to-light systems with different management software are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period."

Availability of radio frequency (RF) handheld scanners

RF handheld scanners are considered the most flexible technology and are easier to deploy and less costly than pick-to-light systems, as a result of which, they are gaining preference in warehouses and distribution centers for picking orders. These devices consist of screens that deliver important information directly to employees through system-generated cycle count orders and also helps keep track of shortfalls in inventories and the quantities picked. Thus, the increase in the demand for RF handheld scanners will impact the demand for pick-to-light systems, in turn, affecting the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Top players in the global pick-to-light systems market:

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Kardex Group

Matthews International Corp.

SSI Schaefer Group

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

