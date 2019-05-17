County Capital One Ltd.: County Capital Receives Conditional Approval and Shareholder Approval to Advance Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / County Capital One Ltd. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V: CCAP.P), a "capital pool company" pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Exchange for its previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") with Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a ADCORE ("ADCORE").

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all procedural matters relating to Proposed Transaction at its annual and special shareholders' meeting held earlier today.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the preliminary non-offering prospectus on SEDAR, which can be found on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

ADCORE is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. ADCORE's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). ADCORE's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, ADCORE offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, ADCORE is a certified Google Premier Partner.

ADCORE serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a CAD $27 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and 100% owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, ADCORE employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

ADCORE finished its December 31, 2018 fiscal year with sales of approximately CAD$12 million (audited) and adjusted EBITDA of approximately CAD$4 million.

For more information about Adcore, please visit www.adcore.com.

ABOUT COUNTY CAPITAL

County Capital brings together an elite group of industry leaders with a mandate to create and complete a series of professionally managed Capital Pool Companies. For more information about County Capital and the CPC Program, please visit www.countycapital.ca.

