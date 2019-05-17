The global peripheral nerve stimulators market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005313/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global peripheral nerve simulators market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global peripheral nerve stimulators market is the high demand for peripheral nerve stimulators over oral medications. The use of oral medications such as Pamelor, Sinequan, and Elavil in neurological disorder patients is associated with harmful side effects and may also lead to addiction to drugs. Thus, the peripheral nerve stimulator is being highly preferred as an alternative pain control options as it provides effective treatment over oral medications. It reduces or eliminates the use of narcotic drugs and can be implanted in patients which allows them to perform their nonimpact recreational activities such as swimming. Peripheral nerve stimulators provide target specific treatment in patients with refractory or chronic pain conditions. Hence, the high demand for peripheral nerve stimulators over oral medications will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of wireless PNS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global peripheral nerve stimulators market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global peripheral nerve stimulators market: Development of Wireless PNS

The peripheral nerve stimulators market is witnessing the emergence of a new generation wireless PNS device. This device allows seamless transmission of impulses to the implanted electrode. Wireless PNS devices do not require wires and bulky battery implant, which allows physicians to monitor and program the devices remotely. It offers benefits such as minimal anesthesia requirement, short hospital stay, and low healthcare expenses by eliminating the need for painful, extensive tunneling and placement of internal batteries inside the body. These factors are expected to drive the demand for wireless PNS, which in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"PNS manufacturers have been constantly focusing on developing innovative products and technologies over the years to enhance their capabilities. As a result, the market has witnessed the emergence of miniaturized and less invasive PNS devices with benefits such as decreased trauma, less invasive placement, lack of extensive tunneling in some patients, and reduced discomfort due to less size and weight of the device. Such ongoing technological advances will fuel the growth of the PNS market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global peripheral nerve stimulators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global peripheral nerve stimulators market by product (transcutaneous, percutaneous, and implantable), stimulating feature (PNS-TOF, and PNS) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and less invasive treatment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005313/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com