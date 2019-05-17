Proposal of the Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm"

regarding distribution of profit of 2018

Olaine May 17th, 2019

The amount of net profit of JSC "Olainfarm" in 2018 is EUR 8 886 000,00 (eight million eight hundred and eighty six thousand euro).

Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" proposes to use part of the year 2018 profit of JSC "Olainfarm" in amount of EUR 1 408 507,80 (one million four hundred and eight thousand five hundred and seven euro and 80 cents) to pay dividends to shareholders of JSC "Olainfarm" (ISIN code of the shares LV0000100501) paying dividends 0,10 euro per one share in the third quarter 2019, but part of the profit in amount of EUR 7 477 492,20 (seven million four hundred and seventy seven thousand four hundred and ninety two euro and 20 cents) to retain undivided and reinvest into further development of JSC "Olainfarm".

Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" indicates that proposal to pay dividend depends on receival of approval from JSC "Olainfarm" financing institutions. Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm" plans to receive necessary approvals until announcement of draft resolutions for annual general meeting.

Management Board of JSC "Olainfarm"

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com