MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 12 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions but ordinary resolution 13 was not passed. Resolutions 14 and 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

RESOLUTION *VOTES

FOR %AGE VOTES

AGAINST %AGE VOTES

TOTAL **%AGE of ISC VOTED ***VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon 67,824,771 99.98 11,153 0.02 67,835,924 80.51% 42,162 2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the

Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report

and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 52,335,634 77.13 15,518,149 22.87 67,853,783 80.53% 24,244 3. To declare a final dividend of 14.5 pence per ordinary share in the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 67,873,026 99.99 3,576 0.01 67,876,602 80.56% 1,485 4. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company 63,473,096 93.52 4,397,645 6.48 67,870,741 80.55% 5,242 5. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company 61,804,416 91.06 6,068,427 8.94 67,872,843 80.55% 5,243 6. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company 67,747,116 99.84 110,967 0.16 67,858,083 80.54% 20,003 7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company 67,653,104 99.68 219,739 0.32 67,872,843 80.55% 5,243 8. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company 63,514,875 93.58 4,357,970 6.42 67,872,845 80.55% 5,242 9. To re-elect Dermot Smurfit as a director of the Company 54,795,885 80.73 13,076,163 19.27 67,872,048 80.55% 6,039 10. To re-elect Giles Wilson as a director of the Company 67,747,465 99.82 125,379 0.18 67,872,844 80.55% 5,243 11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor 67,248,463 99.54 310,477 0.46 67,558,940 80.18% 319,146 12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

Company's auditor 67,654,068 99.68 218,872 0.32 67,872,940 80.55% 5,146 13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company 32,223,224 47.48 35,647,876 52.52 67,871,100 80.55% 6,987 14. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company 67,827,953 99.96 25,405 0.04 67,853,358 80.53% 24,728 15. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company 67,772,126 99.88 79,624 0.12 67,851,750 80.53% 26,336

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,259,049.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

The Company notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 13, which sought authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company. The Company will undertake a detailed review of any feedback received on this resolution to ensure it fully understands the reasons behind the voting result and allow it to understand shareholders' concerns. Additionally, a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 2 and resolution 9. The Board takes seriously its responsibilities to represent the interests of shareholders and to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and is open to constructive dialogue with shareholders and shareholder bodies. Accordingly, it will continue to engage with shareholders over the coming months in respect of the votes received against these resolutions. Further, in line with the provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update on the views received from shareholders on these issues and actions taken in response no later than in six months' time.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

