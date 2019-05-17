sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.05.2019 | 17:34
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - April 2019

PR Newswire

London, May 17

30/04/2019

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of April 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
Hugh Jonathan		+44 (0)20 7260 1000
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson		+44 (0)20 7015 8900

© 2019 PR Newswire