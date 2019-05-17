North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") reports that it has been advised by Mr. Paul Wallace that he has resigned from the board of directors of Forum Energy Limited effective May 31, 2019.

FEC Resources Inc.

Paul Wallace

Director

