BOIRON: Press release

The Laboratoires BOIRON received the first opinion of the transparency commission of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), in the evening of Thursday, May 16, 2019, well after it has leaked in a media.

The press release of this first opinion, supposed to stay confidential, causes real harm to the employees, clients and shareholders of the group.

In this first opinion, the Transparency Commission gives an unfavorable advice regarding the keeping of the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines by the Health insurance.

The current assessment procedure foresees that after receipt of this first opinion, the Laboratoires BOIRON have 10 days to either forward their written comments or ask for a hearing with the Transparency Commission of the HAS. This procedure allows the laboratories to present their arguments related to the rightfulness of the reimbursement of homeopathic medicines. At the end of this procedure, the HAS will issue a final opinion which will be forwarded to the Health Minister for decision.

74% of French citizens who use homeopathic medicines consider them effective and are against the end of their reimbursement (Ipsos, October 2018).

A possible end of the reimbursement would have negative consequences for patients, public funds and the French economy.

60% of the sales of the BOIRON group are made in France and a possible end of the reimbursement would threaten a thousand jobs.

The trading of the shares of the Laboratoires BOIRON, suspended on Thursday, May 16, 2019 due to the spreading by a media of a confidential information, will resume on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the opening of the stock market.

