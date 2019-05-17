sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting Of FY 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK: DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, ending March 31st, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

James Ciabattoni
201-337-4700 x114
JamesC@deweyelectronics.com

SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/545787/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-OfFY-2019-Third-Quarter-Financial-Statements


