The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting Of FY 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK: DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, ending March 31st, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.
