BISICHI MINING - Notice of AGM Correction

London, May 16

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CORRECTION

17 MAY 2019

Bisichi Mining PLC

Bisichi Mining PLC ('the Company') announces that the explanatory notes to resolutions 3 and 4 of the notice of Annual General Meeting set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the 'Notice') to be held on 11 June 2019 contained a typographical error.

The explanatory notes to resolution 3 refers to the directors recommending a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 3.0 pence per ordinary share due and payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders on the register at close of business on 11 July 2019.

The note should refer to the directors recommending a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 3.0 pence per ordinary share due and payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 July 2019.

The explanatory notes to resolution 4 refer to the directors recommending a special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 2.0 pence per ordinary share due and payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders on the register at close of business on 11 July 2019.

The note should refer to the directors recommending a special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 2.0 pence per ordinary share due and payable on 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 July 2019.

A copy of the amended Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

17 May 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire