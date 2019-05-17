Confirmation Congratulates IT Sligo on its Win at the Irish Accountancy Awards 2019

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmation, the world's leading online platform to verify sensitive financial data, congratulates IT Sligo on its win at the Irish Accountancy Awards 2019. IT Sligo, Ireland's top choice for online education, won the award for "Best Use of Technology in Accountancy and Finance", which was sponsored by Confirmation.

This award recognises the most effective use of technology in Ireland's accountancy and finance industry, whether it's a new technological product or a more efficient use of existing technology.

Other companies shortlisted in the category include: Accountant Online, Accounting Pro, CheckVentory, NKC Business & Taxation Consultants, and Quinlan & Co Accountants.

Confirmation was a natural sponsor for the "Best Use of Technology" category. The company invented electronic confirmations nearly 20 years ago, reshaping the audit process. Today, audit firms, financial institutions, solicitor firms, and other businesses around the world use Confirmation to quickly and securely verify financial data.

"The accountancy and finance professions are in the midst of an important digitisation wave that's changing the way people work", says Brian Fox, founder and president of Confirmation. "Confirmation was proud to sponsor this technology category, as it acknowledges the imperative of preparing for this change, and we congratulate IT Sligo for leading the charge."

The Irish Accountancy Awards, now in its fourth year, have quickly become the benchmark for recognising excellence in the accounting profession in Ireland. The awards saw a record number of entries in 2019 and noted a 40 percent increase on 2018.

Winners across 16 categories were revealed and celebrated at a black-tie gala, sponsored in part by Confirmation, which was attended by more than 400 people on 16 May at The Mansion House in Dublin.

Confirmation's sponsorship of this event is just one example of the company's commitment to Ireland's auditors. This spring, Confirmation also attended and/or sponsored the Chartered Accountants Ireland Leadership Symposium (Belfast), the UK Finance Regional Festival (Belfast), and the Chartered Accountants Ireland Influence Conference (Kilkenny). Confirmation will also be at the Annual Global Funds Conference (Dublin) on 23 May.

About Confirmation

Confirmation is the digital platform and global network trusted by audit firms, banks, solicitor firms, and other businesses to quickly and securely verify financial data. Confirmation helps 1.5 million users in 170 countries confirm more than €1 trillion in financial data every year.

