Regulatory News:

Today LafargeHolcim has completed the divestment of its activities in Malaysia with the disposal of its entire 51 percent shareholding in Lafarge Malaysia Berhad to YTL Cement Berhad for a total enterprise value of CHF 982 million. The transaction will reduce the Group's net financial debt by close to CHF 600 million.

Together with the divestment of its activities in Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, this transaction will result in a significant deleverage of 0.6 times Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA ratio and allow the company to overachieve its target ratio of 2 times or less by the end of 2019

Computed on the basis of Lafarge Malaysia Berhad net financial debt as of April 30, 2019. Net financial debt impact excludes IFRS 16

Before application of IFRS 16, at constant foreign exchange and provided that all transactions are closed before end of 2019

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products.

With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions is driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005462/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations: media@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 10

Investor Relations: investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

+41 (0) 58 858 87 87