Opening Clap to the 2019 Edition of the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar With the Intimate and Bespoke Set by French Singer Hollysiz

PAUILLAC, France, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, opened the doors of the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar for a new Cannes Film Festival edition. During its Opening cocktail, cinema guests all celebrated both Cinema and Music.

Inaugurated by the French singer HollySiz in the company of a feminine-voice trio, the exceptional acoustic set thrilled the entire terrace in unison, with her own repertoire and exclusive performance.

A few honored guests, producers, directors and talents had the opportunity to discover the new vintage Mouton Cadet wines, while enjoying the beautiful view that only the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar can offer on Cannes bay.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA

Since 1933, the family-owned company Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild and located in the heart of the Pauillac vineyard, has been motivated by a constant ambition: to make the world's finest wines, each in its own category. That applies both to the châteaux wines for which it is responsible, like the renowned Château Mouton Rothschild, a First Growth, and to its branded wines, including the famous Mouton Cadet, now the world's best-selling Bordeaux AOC wine.

Created by Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1930, Mouton Cadet symbolises the visionary spirit of the Rothschild family and its commitment to innovation. True to its convictions, the third generation is focusing on continuous improvement of the Mouton Cadet brand, a synonym for success in over 150 countries around the world. The brand's international reputation makes it a natural partner for prestigious international events like the Cannes International Film Festival, for which Baron Philippe de Rothschild has been Official Supplier since 1991.

THE MOUTON CADET WINE BAR

15 - 25 May 2019

Palais des Festivals, Boulevard de la Croisette - Cannes, France

