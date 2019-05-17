Ambassador of Ireland to the USA to Address Think Global Forum NYC

The Think Global Forum is set to return to the United States on May 20, 2019. The event takes place in New York City and will be hosted at the Irish Consulate on Park Avenue, with special guest, Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States.

The Think Global Forum NYC is co-sponsored by Enterprise Ireland represented by Hannah Webb, SVP, and hosted by Vistatec - represented by Unn Villius, Chief Sales Officer, Jill Goldsberry, Director of Sales and Priscillia Charles, Communications Director, Think Global Forum.

The Think Global Forum is particularly delighted that Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America will deliver the opening address for what is expected to be a unique opportunity to share and discuss ideas about the future of our industry.

"I'm very excited to host this event together with our partners in Enterprise Ireland, and particularly honored that Ambassador Mulhall will open the Think Global Forum in addition to joining us for dinner. I love New York, and the location of the consulate is the perfect spot to take in the city as an additional perk," said Unn Villius.

Speakers at the Think Global Forum NYC event include:

Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States

Yuka Kurihara, Director of Globalization, Pitney Bowes

Jeff Marques, Sr. Program Manager, Globalization, Adobe

Hannah Webb, Senior Vice President, Business and Consumer Services, Talent Management and BPO, Enterprise Ireland

The forum will cover many interesting topics, including the special relationship between Ireland and the USA, global eCommerce, and the importance of client-vendor relationships.

The afternoon event will be followed by a private dinner reception with Ambassador Mulhall and guests from a wide range of leading organizations.

"This is going to be a very special Think Global Forum in New York. We are looking forward to welcoming forum members, speakers, and guests for what promises to be a terrific event," added Simon Hodgkins, Founder, Think Global Forum.

This will be the first forum in New York City where VIP guests will be welcomed to the Irish Consulate located in the heart of the city, just a few minutes from the historical Rockefeller Center. This Think Global Forum follows hot on the heels of other events such as the Think Global Forum London and Los Angeles, which took place in London on May 15, 2019, and Los Angeles on April 15, 2019.

To learn more or to join the Think Global Forum, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org.

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals including forum participants, industry experts, speakers and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.

Priscillia Charles

Communications Director, Think Global Forum

priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org

https://www.thinkglobalforum.org