Pacific Green Technologies Inc.: Pacific Green Appoints KPMG LLP as Its Auditor

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PGTK), is delighted to announce the appointment of KPMG LLP as its auditor.

Commenting on the appointment, Neil Carmichael said:

"First of all, I would like to thank Saturna for their excellent service over the last five years when we were a development stage company. We are now required to rotate auditor and as Pacific Green expands its operations across the world, as a result of its strong and robust order book, we have decided to appoint KPMG LLP with its global reach and expertise. KPMG is a world class firm offering a comprehensive range of services. It's a firm that will be instrumental in helping us achieve our strategic objectives and ambitions over the coming years."

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The company's strategy is to build through organic development and acquisition, a portfolio of patented competitive cutting-edge technologies designed to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

For more information, visit PGT's website:

www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

Contact:

Scott Poulter, Executive Director

Pacific Green Technologies

T: +1 (408) 538-3373

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that PGT's emission control system has significant potential to be a market leader in China.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions, and the continuation of the JV with POWERCHINA SPEM resulting in definitive agreements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Pacific Green Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545789/Pacific-Green-Appoints-KPMG-LLP-as-Its-Auditor