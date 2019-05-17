Falinas.com Beauty and Fashion Sales Globally are Thriving

Falinas.com Monthly Fashion Box Offers Best Subscription Plans

AALBORG, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Selecting a monthly subscription box is not an easy pick with the seemingly never-ending lists of packages out there in the market. However, if we talk about online fashion and style, the falinas.com mail subscription plan stands out from the rest of the programs.

The service at falinas.com beauty and styling promises to bring more fashion option to women across Europe. A Falina member does not receive regular beauty items every month. The membership allows the subscriber to give their fashion preferences and enable the members to get what they want. Many subscription plans set Falinas program ahead of others.

Personal Selection

Regardless of the subscription plan, you have a voice with falinas.com to allow you to get what you want. The subscription has a Style Profile feature that is a space where you get to make your preferences known, and the stylist takes your views seriously as they prepare a box with pieces as per your preferences.

No Subscription Cancelation Charges

At Falinas, the members get the best options in fashion items and style wears. Unlike other services that impose subscription cancellation fees on the members in the bid to retain the member, Falinas is confident that their members will continue with the subscription plans. However if for any reason the members decide to quit the monthly subscriptions, they do not have to pay any cancelation charges.

Easy on the Pockets

Falinas.com has something for everyone with any budget. The subscription prices fall between €8 to €39 each month. The subscription variations allow members to check the plan that meets their budget. Aside from the subscription packages, falinas.com discount code is another incentive that gives huge savings and discount to members on particular purchases. The prime objective is to allow everyone to enjoy the perks and benefits of styling and wearing fashion apparels.

Subscription Plans

The best thing about Falina is the subscription plans as there is something for everyone! While you have the option to upgrade or downgrade to any package, the higher you go, the more eligible you become for better discounts and benefits.

You can begin with the Starter package if you want to explore the services as this is a beginner price package that will allow you to avail discounts on purchases. The following box is the Basic package that has similar benefits of the Starter package but also brings an additional 10% discounts on extra credits bought in the store. Other benefits of basic package are getting priority on all the new arrivals, ten additional credits each month you remain a subscriber, and eligibility to get free shipping on each second month.

The Prime package includes all Basic perks and adds the exclusive suggestions from our fashion advisors, 20% reductions on additional credits, and 20 more credits each month that you hold the plan subscription.

The Gold package along with all the Prime benefits bring gifts on new brands arrival, 30% discount on additional credit and 30 extra credit every month for a continuous subscription to the Gold package. The plan brings you all the features of the best packages along with additional saving options that make the plan the top pick for most members.

If you want more information on Falinas, or want to learn about the subscription packages, you can reach out to falinas.com contact page, and the highly responsive team will get in touch with you. You can find all the information and the service team will be more than happy to attend to any query you have.

