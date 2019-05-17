Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - CEO of SilverCrest Metals Eric Fier speaks about how their key project, Las Chispas, has been written up as being in the top 10 in the world for highest grade silver-gold deposits.





SilverCrest Metals Ltd. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 18 - May 19, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

SilverCrest Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SIL) (NYSE: SILV)

silvercrestmetals.com

