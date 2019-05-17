Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX-V: KG; FRA: LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, a total of 1,860,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star and Nugget gold targets at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 563 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

