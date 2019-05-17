sprite-preloader
WKN: A119BJ ISIN: CA4989033010 Ticker-Symbol: LBDP 
Aktie:
17.05.2019 | 22:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX-V: KG; FRA: LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, a total of 1,860,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star and Nugget gold targets at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 563 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO
(604) 609-6110
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/545847/Klondike-Gold-Announces-Option-Grant


