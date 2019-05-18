Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) ("Carube Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options for a total of 6,200,000 common shares to officers and directors of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.08 per share and will expire on May 15, 2024. These stock options vest immediately on the grant date and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 15,135,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT CARUBE COPPER

Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook Gold Project in the Meguma Gold Belt of Nova Scotia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

