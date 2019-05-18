Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Files Technical Report on the Brucejack Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated April 4, 2019, announcing an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource and Life of Mine Plan for the Brucejack Mine which highlight the continued robust economics of the low-cost, long-life operation, the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Brucejack Gold Mine, Northwest British Columbia", with an effective date of April 4, 2019 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.pretivm.com.



The Technical Report was prepared by Ivor W.O. Jones, M.Sc., P.Geo., FAusIMM, CP(Geo) of Ivor Jones Pty Ltd., Mark Horan, P.Eng. of Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech"), Jianhui (John) Huang, Ph.D., P.Eng. of Tetra Tech, Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng. of Tetra Tech, Maritz Rykaart, Ph.D., P.Eng. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Rolf Schmitt, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Environmental Resources Management, Alison Shaw, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Lorax Environmental Services Ltd., Hamish Weatherly, M.Sc., P.Geo. of BGC Engineering Inc. ("BGC"), Trevor Crozier, M.Eng., P.Eng. of BGC, Catherine Schmid, M.Sc., P.Eng. of BGC and Ed Carey, P.Eng. of BGC, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of Pretivm.

There are no material differences in the Mineral Reserves, the Mineral Resources or the results of the preliminary economic assessment, as applicable, in the Technical Report and those contained in the April 4, 2019 news release.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

