BusinessVentures.com: Rick Rahim on Hiring Middle-Aged Immigrant Employees

GREAT FALLS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Hiring middle-aged immigrant employees has turned out to be a good move for Rick Rahim. Rick is the president of BusinessVentures.com.

Rahim owns and operates many mid-size companies mostly on the east coast of the United States. Rick founded many of the companies from scratch. Others, he bought and expanded after their acquisition.

Rick Rahim's various companies generate revenue in excess of $20 million annually. According to Rahim, many of his best employees are middle-age immigrants.

One of Rick's customer service and call centers in Virginia has approximately 18 employees working shifts seven days a week. This particular center is responsible for processing up to 4,000 Internet orders per day.

Explains Rahim, "Once our orders come in, our staff must process the orders and ship the products to each customer." Rick says they operate shifts seven days per week so that they do not fall behind in the order processing. Rahim strives to deliver each order to every customer as quickly as possible.

Rahim goes on to say that in addition to order processing, the same staff is also responsible for answering customer service emails, answering phone calls from customers, tracking shipments, and even processing return requests.

Because of their sales volume, Rick says his staff must also deal with several lost or damaged packages each day from major carriers like UPS, Fedex, and the US Postal Service. Rahim's team also deals with fraud prevention to make sure fraudulent Internet orders are never shipped.

Though a natural US Citizen born to American parents, Rick Rahim himself is of a mixed heritage. According to Rick, he has learned recently that older immigrant workers can be the best kind of employees in his business.

Rahim says they come to work on time, are trustworthy, and don't have the usual daily drama that younger millennials often seem to bring to work with them. Rick says that during the interview process, he looks past their sometimes heavy accents and varied ethnic backgrounds to discover the human being he is interviewing.

Rick has found recent success hiring many employees from countries like Nepal, India, Bangladesh, and several African countries. Rahim also favors more mature employees. "I have learned that people in their 30's - 60's are more mature, and more focused on providing a steady income for their families and building a future."

According to Rahim, younger employees, while sometimes extremely talented, often don't have the dedication and work ethic to last in their job very long. "When a young person lives at home with Mom and Dad and has few bills, it's very easy for that person to quit when they are too tired or hung over to show up for work on time," says Rahim.

"These days, it feels like the youngest generation is sadly being raised to expect immediate success, huge salaries, and cushy work hours," says Rahim.

For now, Rick Rahim is going out of his way to give extra consideration to applicants who are motivated and reliable, no matter what their background.

To learn more, contact Business Ventures at 703-757-8500 or visit them at BusinessVentures.com

*Rick Rahim is an accomplished helicopter pilot, who has even had viral success when he pulled his son's baby tooth out with his helicopter. In addition to be a lifelong entrepreneur, Rick is also an accomplished children's book author, having published "Way Up High In The Big Blue Sky." Rick has also dabbled in television, such as in this clip broadcasting on Fox & Friends.

