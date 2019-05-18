Rubbermaid Commercial Products Exhibits at The National Restaurant Show

Rubbermaid Commercial Products is located in booth #1403 at the NRA Show

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2019 / Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, is an exhibitor at the 100th National Restaurant Association Show this year in Chicago, IL. The show is held at McCormick Place from May 18th until May 21st, and RCP is located in booth #1403.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products is showing many industry-leading innovations at the NRA Show this year, and they are highlighting their compliance with an upcoming federal standard for high chairs in the US. This new federal standard (ASTM F404-18) has been approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to increase child safety as it relates to high chairs in the United States. This regulation will go into effect on all high chairs manufactured or imported after June 19, 2019. The Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) Sturdy Chair High Chair is designed to be a safe and secure seating solution for your restaurant's youngest patrons. All RCP Sturdy Chair High Chairs are compliant with the ASTM F404-18 standards.

In addition to bringing awareness to the new high chair regulation, RCP is showing a variety of their innovations that provide valuable solutions to the foodservice industry. One of these innovations is the new FreshWorks Produce Saver, which regulates the flow of oxygen and ethylene, creating the optimal environment to store fruits and vegetables. By allowing the produce to "breathe", they stay at their peak freshness for a longer period of time, reducing the amount of food thrown away due to spoilage.

Along with their FreshWorks Produce Saver, RCP is showcasing their ProSave Ingredient Bins that allow for quick, one-handed access to stored ingredients, and their ProServe Delivery Bags which are a durable solution for transporting food. Additionally, RCP has their Slim Jim Under-Counter Containers which provide 2X more access under the counter*, their WaveBrake Mop Bucket and Wringer with patented WaveBrake baffles that result in up to 80% less splashing while mopping and maneuvering**, their Disposable Mop which removes 3X more dirt and grease***, and their Spill Mop which cleans spills in half the time of a RCP cotton string mop. Their booth has large, eye-catching visuals and photography, interactive demonstrations, and engaging videos.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom and safety products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

*Compared to 23G Vented Slim Jim containers

**Versus competitive 35 qt. US single-compartment mop bucket and wringer, not including divider bucket and accessories

***Versus traditional Rubbermaid Commercial Products cotton wet mop

