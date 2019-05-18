Indianapolis ceremony welcomes attendees from 41 states, Germany, Bermuda

Purdue University Global, a public nonprofit online institution of higher education, conferred degrees for more than 600 graduates during two ceremonies on May 18 in Indianapolis, Ind., recognizing them for their academic achievements and celebrating their success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190518005019/en/

President of Purdue University Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. speaks at the commencement for Purdue University Global on May 18 in Indianapolis. Looking on are (left) keynote speaker Dennis E. Bland, President of the Center for Leadership Development, and Purdue University Global Chancellor Dr. Betty Vandenbosch. (Photo: Business Wire)

Among those speaking at the commencements were President of Purdue University Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr., Chancellor of Purdue University Global Dr. Betty Vandenbosch and keynote speaker Dennis E. Bland, president of the Center for Leadership Development.

Based in Indianapolis, Purdue University Global was created one year ago when Purdue University acquired Kaplan University to expand its land-grant mission by providing access to higher education for millions of working adults, personalized to their needs. More than 9,000 Purdue University Global students will earn degrees this year, including those attending the Indianapolis graduation ceremonies.

During the ceremonies at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, Dr. Vandenbosch conferred degrees to graduates who traveled from 41 states as well as Bermuda, Germany and the Virgin Islands to attend. The ceremony was broadcast on Facebook Live for graduates and family members unable to be there in person.

"Today, you're crossing one finish line and setting your sights on starting the next stage of your life's journey," she told graduates. "Each of you had a unique path that brought you here today that shaped who you were in the classroom, and who you will be in the workforce."

Dr. Vandenbosch noted that Purdue Global students are primarily adult learners and pointed to some of the ways that makes them distinctive. Nearly 30 percent of the student body is affiliated with the military, including active duty, veterans and their family members. She also said that 52 percent of Purdue Global students are the first in their family to pursue a higher education degree, and that 63 percent have a child or other dependent.

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded from the schools of Business and Information Technology, Education, Health Sciences, Nursing, and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

About Purdue University Global

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate's, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits and other considerations no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates locations in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland, Maine, Missouri and Wisconsin. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.

For more information, please visit www.PurdueGlobal.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190518005019/en/

Contacts:

Greg Ten Eyck

O: 954.515.3026

gregory.teneyck@purdueglobal.edu