Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) celebrated its 53rd commencement ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on May 18, 2019. RUSVM graduated more than 400 students, bringing the total number of RUSVM alumni to more than 5,000.

The keynote address was delivered by Amanda Boag, MA, VETMB, DipECVECC, DipACVECC, DipACVIM, FHEA, MRCVS, president of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS). As a female leader in an industry that is outpacing the growth of women in medical and other STEM fields, Dr. Boag shared her experience as a veterinary leader and provided advice for RUSVM graduates.

According to the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), of which RUSVM is a member institution, there has been an 11.5% increase in female enrollment in veterinary colleges since 20001

"Times have definitely changed for the better but we should not assume the change is complete. Hidden barriers, some of them within women ourselves, do exist. So believe in yourselves and your value," Dr. Boag said to graduates.

Dr. Boag is a Board-certified veterinarian in both Internal Medicine as well as in Emergency and Critical Care. She serves as clinical director at Vets Now in the U.K., where she is responsible for clinical and professional standards across 60 veterinary emergency clinics and three, 24-hour hospitals. She was president of the European Society of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care (EVECCS) from 2011-2014, and founding president of the European College of Veterinary ECC (ECVECC) from 2014-2018. In addition to serving as president of the RCVS, Dr. Boag is also an elected council member.

Sean Callanan, Ph.D., MVB, MRCVS, CertVR, DipECVP, FRCPath, dean at RUSVM, encouraged graduates to explore the many opportunities in veterinary medicine, to take advantage of RUSVM's vast alumni network and to lead the veterinary profession into the future.

"As we promote and demonstrate the connection between human, animal and environmental health, also known as One Health, our graduates will be key members of a global conversation. I am proud of our students and look forward to the impact they will have in both veterinary and human medicine," Callanan said.

RUSVM's graduating class includes students from 45 states in the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

