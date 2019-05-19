Week 20 delivered a clinch with 3000 points in our ATX Index, tons of news from Agrana, Rosenbauer, Atrium, Andritz, Frequentis, Bawag, Marinomed, Mayr-Melnhof, Warimpex, Palfinger, RBI, Porr, Wienerberger, Austrian Post, Uniqa, Andritz, Lenzing, OMV, FACC, KapschTrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,25% to 3.058,5 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 11,39%. Up to now there were 53 days with a positive and 42 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,36% away, from the low 11,39%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,45%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 7,12% in front of Marinomed Biotech 6,54% and Wienerberger 4,87%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -6,52% in ...

