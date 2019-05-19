After another volatile few weeks it becomes clear what is at stake in stock markets: an epic breakout or the start of an epic breakdown in the form of a stock market crash. Our leading indicators for global markets do not suggest a market crash is coming, nor does our U.S. market forecasting indicator, but the global stock market chart suggests to keep eyes very wide open as it trades within a very important decision area (one of our 100 investing tips). One of the very important fear indicators, or defensive assets indicators, is clearly on the rise: 20 year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...