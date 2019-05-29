Joins industry steering group to help shape and lead coordinated effort to stop new attacks and criminal activity

A senior expert from iconectiv one of the world's leading telephone numbering and fraud experts is to join an industry steering group looking to guide the fight against the growing threat of international telecoms fraud.

John Haraburda, Principal Solutions Engineer at iconectiv and a recognized industry expert, is joining the International Steering Group of RAG - the global telecoms body that leads the fight against fraud to minimize risk and guarantee revenue assurance.

With telecoms fraud on the rise globally the latest figures put the potential annual cost to the global industry at some $30 billion the need to share knowledge and coordinate best practice across the operator community has never been greater.

To help coordinate the industry response, the Risk and Assurance Group (RAG) organizes a series of events and conferences that give the operator community the opportunity to gather and hear first-hand the latest trends and experiences from the global frontline.

As part of his role within the steering group, John Haraburda will provide input to each of the conference and meeting agendas, and play a key role in some of the discussions at the events.

"The work carried out by RAG and within its Steering Group is crucial to the way the global industry is able to respond to the threat of international telecoms fraud," said Haraburda. "Globally the industry has to coordinate activity and fight this problem together. That's the only way to ensure that any weak links in the chain can quickly be spotted and blocked."

Haraburda will be speaking at the RAG Conference in Germany and the RAG Conference in Toronto to discuss how to use data intelligence to drive anti-fraud measures.

About iconectiv

iconectiv provides authoritative numbering intelligence to the global communications industry. Our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day who count on a simple, seamless and secure way to access and exchange information. With 30+ years of experience and more than 5K customers worldwide, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities in creating, operating and securing the communications infrastructure for service providers, regulators and enterprises. Our solutions span network and operations management, numbering, registries and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

