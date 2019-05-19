Oceanco Acquires the Heerema Zwijndrecht Construction Facilities

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco is pleased to announce that it has acquired the premises of Heerema Zwijndrecht as part of the company's long-term initiative for growth, expansion, and consolidation of its construction activities. Intrinsic to Oceanco's vision for increased efficiency, these new facilities will be a hub that will allow numerous co-makers to physically set up offices alongside the construction works, encouraging maximum synergy and co-maker alignment among all parties.

The new Oceanco premises encompass 28 acres of construction facilities. The main area, which is 570m X 200m: (approx 114.000 square meters) includes administration offices and conference rooms, construction facilities, outfit facilities, a piping shop, paint facilities, and sandblasting facilities.

The construction and outfitting facilities will be utilised in several different ways:

The entire Phase 1 of construction works for new builds will take place here. The enhanced space will allow for the maintenance, refit and lifetime extension activities of the Oceanco fleet as well as provide the ability to do outside refit work. The Outfit facilities measure 38m high X 132m long X 50m wide. With these generous dimensions, Oceanco will be able to handle the widest spectrum of refit work for all types of superyachts from around the world with the added benefit of expert work taking place with the yachts being fully under cover. The acquisition fits into Oceanco's greater forward-thinking strategy, to create an infrastructure where numerous companies servicing the superyacht industry can come together. The idea is for the premises to be utilised as a co-maker's superyacht brain park where diverse companies will have their offices and workshops in one area and work side by side with the ability to share knowledge and expertise. As part of this superyacht hub, Oceanco is planning the creation of an educational campus for technical training and education across different superyacht- related disciplines to foster cross-pollination among companies. With experts in their respective fields leading the training, Oceanco feels that industry standards can be brought to the highest level possible and also ensure a qualified workforce for future builds.

As the construction facilities are also located in the Drechtsteden region, approximately 10km down river from Oceanco's outfitting facilities, commuting and transport will be able to flow freely and conveniently between the two facilities both via motorway and waterway. The new facilities are looking forward to receiving two 100 meter plus Oceanco's before the end of the year.

ADDENDUM

The Netherlands has long been a region that is known for its innovation in the larger maritime sector. Drechtsteden is considered the center of the Maritime Industry and is known for its skilled construction of oil platforms, offshore facilities, and more. There has been an ongoing initiative in the area for propogating economic and sustainable opportunities in a circular economy which is intended to lead to cost savings, innovation, job creation and a more sensible use of energy and raw materials. Oceanco is taking a leadership role in creating a platform for similar benefits in the superyacht sector.

