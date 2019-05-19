Oceanco's 106.7M Black Pearl and 90M DAR Win Big at the World Superyacht Awards 2019

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco is proud to announce S/Y Black Pearl and M/Y DAR have won the highest possible honors at the World Superyacht Awards, 2019- Black Pearl came away with the award for 'Best Sailing Yacht Overall' and DAR won for 'Best Displacement Motor Yacht 2,000 GT and Above' as well as the coveted 'Best Motor Yacht of the Year' award!

The World Superyacht Awards Gala, organized by Boat International Media, took place in the heart of London, in Old Billingsgate. Nearly 600 guests including superyacht Owners, designers, and builders were on hand for the dinner/ awards event.

Black Pearl, measuring 106.7-meters in length, is not only the world's largest private sailing yacht, she also has many unique and innovative features such as a state- of -the- art Dynarig sailing system, single- level engine room, and a hybrid propulsion installation with a high capacity battery bank allowing for a regeneration mode when under sail. With Exterior Design by Ken Freivokh and Nuvolari Lenard, Interior Design by Gerard Villate and Nuvolari Lenard and naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects/ Oceanco, Black Pearl is both stunningly beautiful and a technological tour de force.

The 90-meter motoryacht DAR, with edgy exterior styling by DeBasto Design has an unprecedented -nearly 24 tons and 400m2 of exterior glass. Her detailed interior by Nuvolari Lenard works well with the exterior by taking advantage of the extraordinary floor-to-ceiling views from nearly everywhere on board. In addition to head-turning aesthetics and advanced technology, DAR is the first yacht to ever achieve the Lloyd's Integrated Bridge System (IBS) notation.

"We are thankful to all of the team members and myriad individuals responsible for the execution of both of these yachts," says Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco. "Moreover, we are thankful for the trust given to us by the Owners of Black Pearl and DAR to build the extraordinary yachts that they envisioned."

