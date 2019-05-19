Internet Marketing Company: The Best Car Insurance Discounts For Students

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released anew blog post that presents the best car insurance discounts for students.

Good grades student discount is the best discount a student driver can obtain . Students with a GPA above 3.0 or a B average can qualify for this discount. Companies consider that good students spend more time in dorms/at home and study, rather than driving in the middle of the night. The value of this discount differs a lot between insurance companies. Students can save around 5%- 15%. However, some companies offer a 35% discount to students under 25 years old that complete dedicated driver education programs. Also, each carrier may have certain requirements, like being on the Dean's Honorary List, periodically bring report cards or being among top 10% in college.

"Studying hard and leaving your car at home while at college will help you get cheaper car insurance," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

