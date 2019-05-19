The Plein Air of Eureka Springs: 1st Annual Plein Air Art Invitational in Eureka Springs Set for May 20th-25th

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2019 / Plein Air of Eureka Springs presents the first annual Plein Air of Eureka Springs Invitational from Monday, May 20th through Saturday, May 25th, 2019. The event includes painting workshops, a chance for art lovers to see the nation's top plein air painters in action and to buy their work. Twenty-four artists from Northwest Arkansas and across the United States will be showcased as well as student-artists from across the Northwest Arkansas region.

Funded by a grant from the Windgate Foundation, the first annual Plein Air of Eureka Springs Invitational 2019, is described by organizer Jom Statton as "an opportunity to increase youth and community engagement with 'plein air painting' and to help establish a stronger tradition of the arts in the area and the state." Although the invitational will be restricted to the 24 artists, there will be plenty of fun and educational events for the local community and those interested in painting.

Beginning Tuesday, May 21st, the invitational artists will paint in and around Eureka Springs from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM during which spectators are encouraged to view the works and meet the artists. There will be a 2-Day Plein Air Workshop hosted by International Plein Air award-winner John Cook on Thursday and Friday, May 23rd and 24th from 9AM-4PM. Organizer Kenn Woodard said, "The John Cook workshop is a truly unique and fantastic opportunity for people to learn from a master painter. We are very fortunate to have this synergistic experience available to artists." Mr. Cook will also serve as the judge for the competition. There will also be two Quick Draw events, one held Friday, May 24th at Main Stage from 9AM-12PM, and the second will be Saturday, May 25th at the same time and location (67 N. Main Street, Eureka Springs, AR). The Quick Draw events are open to all. For registration for all workshops or more info: https://www.paofes.com/.

The invitational artists will paint with a selection of high school students, whose works will be displayed at the New Orleans Hotel in Eureka Springs on Saturday, May 25th. The invitational as a whole is free and open to the public. The 2-Day Plein Air Outdoor Workshop hosted by John Cook will cost $275 for both days and the two Quick Draw events have a $25 registration fee per event. Live music, drinks, and light appetizers will be available at Mainstage nightly.

The winners of the invitational, as well as the two Quick Draw events, will be decided during the final Saturday event. The first-place winner of the invitational will receive a $10,000 prize, second place will receive $5,000, and third place will receive $2,500, with five honorable mentions receiving $500 apiece. The winner of the Quick Draw will receive two-thirds of the registration proceeds.

About Plein Art of Eureka Springs: The Plein Air of Eureka Springs (PAOFES) became a non-profit organization in 2019, with a mission to bring quality arts, artists and cultural events to beautiful, historic, Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Plein Air of Eureka Springs encourages a return to the practice made famous by French Impressionists by painting out in the open, in plain air ("en plein air"). Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of the studio behind and the desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities.

For more information and press bookings regarding Plein Air Festival at Eureka Springs please contact Kenn Woodard via email at statton.gallery@gmail.com or by phone at (479)-244-9140. For registration and more info on the event visit: https://www.paofes.com/.

SOURCE: The Plein Air of Eureka Springs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545876/1st-Annual-Plein-Air-Art-Invitational-in-Eureka-Springs-Set-for-May-20th-25th