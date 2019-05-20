Bytom Hosts a Digital Assets Conference in New York Blockchain Week and Announces the Launch of 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2019 / New York, May 14th - Bytom announces its launch of 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition in the Programmable Economy and Digital Assets Conference, one event of New York Blockchain Week hosted by Bytom.

Following the 2018 Bytom global dev competition held in Hangzhou China, Bytom will continue the competition this year and the 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition's final will be held in San Francisco this September. This dev competition aims at finding more technology talents, strengthening Bytom's development capability as well as enhancing Bytom's sustainable open-source ecosystem. Six winning projects will share a prize pool of 65,000 USD equivalent BTM tokens.

Duan Xinxing, Founder and CEO of Bytom announced this news in the Programmable Economy and Digital Assets Conference hosted by Bytom in New York on May 14th. He also illustrated Bytom's current use cases, open source movement and 2019 development roadmap.

Bytom's overseas operation manager Zoe Peng showcased Bytom's community building efforts and past events including hackathons, bounty programs and dev challenges. The fist-prize winner of 2018 Bytom Global Dev Competition, Bytomswap team also gave a presentation. Anil Kumar, CEO of Bytomswap, introduced how Bytomswap realizes the decentralized swap between multiple cryptocurrencies on Bytom blockchain.

At the Programmable Economy and Digital Assets Conference, David Segura, Chief Operating Officer of Carbon; Mike Chen, CEO of Block72; George Cao, Co-Founder & CEO of BitMax.io and Victor T. Samuel, CEO of NV Global Ventures, discussed about the adoption of blockchain in finance industry and asset tokenization in a panel discussion.

In another panel discussion about public blockchains, Duan Xinxing, Founder and CEO of Bytom; Jason Qiao, Chief Ecosystem Officer of PlatON and Ryan R. Fox, Development Coordinator of BitShares, shared their opinions on the competition of public blockchains and different consensus algorithms.

Before the Programmable Economy and Digital Assets Conference in New York, Bytom also host a meetup at Kennedy School of Harvard University in Boston on May 11st. Before the final of 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition in early September, Bytom will host a series of meetups or hackathons in several cities, such as Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Registration for participating in the 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition has been open.

Learn more about BYTOM :

Website: https://bytom.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bytom_Official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bytomofficial/

Telegram: https://t.me/BytomInternational

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BytomBlockchain/

Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/U3RSYr5

Medium: https://medium.com/@cloudmoolah

contact@bytom.io

SOURCE: Bytom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545871/Bytom-Hosts-a-Digital-Assets-Conference-in-New-York-Blockchain-Week-and-Announces-the-Launch-of-2019-Bytom-Global-Dev-Competition