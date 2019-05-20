MUSE Global Reveals Intention to Expand into UAE

The early childhood education franchise considers gulf region among top international prospects

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSE Global, an innovative early childhood education franchise founded by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, has announced plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates and is actively seeking owners.

MUSE Global began offering franchising opportunities throughout the United States and internationally last fall, with the UAE becoming an early front-runner for MUSE schools.

"MUSE Global is perfect for the business owner or educator who is dedicated to helping children and their community," said Jeff King, CEO of MUSE Global. "The UAE has been making great strides to prepare students for the future and even opened a university focused on clean energy solutions. MUSE Global's introduction to the area will only help them achieve these goals."

The UAE is one of several international locations with MUSE Global expansion plans. Prospective owners around the world have been examining the benefits of a MUSE School franchise, a school dedicated to helping children explore their passions, learn core academics, focus on sustainability while also establishing life skills, such as the ability to deal with conflict or stress.

According to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, education has become a rising priority for the country with literacy rates jumping 40% for men and over 60% for women since 1975. A great deal of educational reform has focused on "better preparation, greater accountability, higher standards and improved professionalism" with emphasis placed on interactive learning.

"Over the last 50 years, the UAE has drastically changed the way they view education," said Rebecca Amis, cofounder and chief innovation officer of MUSE Global. "It's a similar course to what we offer at MUSE. We're focused on creating adults that are more self-sufficient and better prepared to face the future and its challenges. At MUSE, we don't just teach academics, we teach them about life, self-efficacy, sustainability and much more, which is consistent with the UAE educational system."

MUSE Global, the international franchise brand of MUSE School, has gained worldwide attention not only for its unique passion-based and child-centered education model but for its focus on sustainability. Encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle among students, MUSE Global offers 100% organic, plant-based lunch programs and specialized courses such as Seed-to-Table.

For more information, please visit https://museglobal.org/franchise-opportunities/.

About MUSE Global

MUSE Global is an international child-centered educational system offering effective, innovative and passion-based learning experiences within a plant-based, sustainable environment. Founded in 2006 as MUSE School by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, the school quickly grew to two campuses and has now relaunched as MUSE Global, an international franchise system dedicated to sharing its vision of educating and inspiring our future leaders to live consciously with themselves, with one another and with the planet. To learn more about MUSE Global, enrollment and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

865-977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887042/MUSE_Global_UAE_Expansion.jpg