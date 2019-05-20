Bitsdaq Gains An Additional Strategic Investment. Entering Into A Strategic Partnership With Consensus FinTech Group

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobalss crypto exchange, announced today that they have received a strategic investment from Consensus FinTech Group, a well-known blockchain investment fund in Silicon Valley, USA. From this investment, Bitsdaq has received investments from two of the industry's top institutions into their BQQQ token.

Bitsdaq claims that the capital market responded enthusiastically to the platform. The strategic investment of Consensus FinTech Group was tied to the important nodes of the exchange, which also fits seamlessly with the development of Bitsdaq. Ricky Ng, the founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, noted "Industrial ecosystem financing is strategic in nature, and we hope to create a complete and open blockchain ecosystem that will help digital assets unlock their potential for change in the global marketplace." Ricky continues by saying, "Bitsdaq has full confidence that the partnership with Consensus FinTech Group will create a major competitive advantage in this market."

This partnership between these two organizations will focus on financial investment, business, marketing, and operations. Bitsdaq is committed to bringing liquidity to the entire market and contributing to the maturity of the cryptocurrency ecosystem

In fact, Consensus FinTech Group has also invested into IHT, the project of Bitsdaq parent company.

Chloe Wang, the founding partner of Consensus FinTech Group has said that they are pleased to establish an alliance with Bitsdaq. They are optimistic about the growth space of the exchange, which will bring many opportunities for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors:

"Judging from the major development trends of the blockchain industry on a global scale, the future growth point is likely to appear on the track of the digital currency exchange. We enter the market before Bitsdaq's first IEO project platform, BQQQ's launch because of the changes in the market structure.Through our previous investment in IHT, we are very confident of Bitsdaq's future ."

Additionally, BQQQ has triggered a strong response from the capital market during the private round. So far, Bitsdaq has been approached by many more institutions regarding investment.

Over the past three months, Bitsdaq has accumulated over 2 million registered users and 100,000+ community members on Telegram. There are also more than 2 million active wallet address holding BQQQ's candy token BXBC. Also, according to Similarweb, Bitsdaq web traffic ranked third (second only to Binance and Coinbase) among global crypto exchanges, with a total of 11.4 million monthly visits. Additionally, Bitsdaq Launchpad, has gained significant market attention, receiving hundreds of project applications for IEOs.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a wider selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

About Consensus FinTech Group

Consensus Fintech Group is the cryptocurrency management firm, we focused exclusively on ventures,tokens,projects related to BlockChain Tech, digital currency and crypto assets,also we provide professional advisory consulting services. Our team members graduate from Cambridge, UCL, and other leading universities, and have experiences from top leading investment banks and Tech-giants. We are the early adopter of Factom, FileCoin, Decent, EOS, Loopring, Acute Angel Coin, Aelf, ITC, IHT, Ruff, Theta, Bottos, MainFrame, Open Garden, Game.com, SOC,Celer Network,etc.

Consensus FinTech Group Portfolios totally include:

1. Native , level 1 tokens(i.e. BTC, ETH,etc)

2. Equity in parent companies "pre-ico",often at a discount

3. dApp tokens post ICO (secondary trading)

4. Crypto Funds

5. 3rd party apps that benefit from crypto asset usage(i.e. wallets exchanges)

Companies that are involved in combination of the above areas

