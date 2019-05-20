THE ADECCO GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TENDER OFFER ON EXISTING NOTES

Zurich, Switzerland, 20 May 2019: the Adecco Group (rated BBB+ by S&P, Baa1 by Moody's) announces the results of its tender offer on the existing notes maturing in November 2022.

The tender offer that was launched on 9 May 2019 by Adecco Refinancing B.V. in relation to Adecco International Financial Services B.V.'s EUR 500,000,000 1.500 per cent. Notes due

22 November 2022 (XS1237184533) (the "2022 Notes") (the "Tender Offer") expired on 16 May 2019.

An aggregate nominal amount of EUR 210,027,000 was validly tendered by Noteholders in relation to the 2022 Notes. Adecco Refinancing B.V. has accepted EUR 199,995,000 in aggregate nominal amount of 2022 Notes for repurchase in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 9 May 2019. Adecco Refinancing B.V.'s acceptance for purchase of

EUR 199,995,000 in aggregate nominal amount of 2022 Notes was subject to the successful issuance of the New Notes (as defined below) on 20 May 2019.

Summary of the final pricing and acceptance of the Tender Offer:

Final Acceptance Amount Scaling Factor Purchase Yield Purchase Price Accrued Interest EUR 199,995,000 96.5499 per cent. -0.10 per cent. 105.223 per cent. 0.736 per cent.

The Tender Offer, in combination with the placement on 9 May 2019 of EUR 300,000,000 fixed rate notes maturing in 2029 with a 1.250 per cent. coupon by Adecco International Financial Services B.V. (the "New Notes"), contributes to optimising the Adecco Group's debt maturity profile and cost of capital, in line with the Adecco Group's objectives.

Credit Suisse acted as Global Coordinator. BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse acted as Dealer Managers on the Tender Offer.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

Financial Agenda

Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019

Q3 2019 results 5 November 2019

Q4 2019 results 27 February 2020

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 5 on the Great Place to Work - World's Best Workplaces 2018 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland

(ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by ten global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, Vettery and YOSS.