Acarix AB: Announcement from Acarix's annual general meeting

Announcement from Acarix's annual general meeting

The annual general meeting ("AGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 16 May 2019 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Acarix and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved not to pay any dividend to the shareholders and that the previously accrued profits, including the share premium account and year result, in total SEK 76,973,160, would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2018.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved that the board of directors shall comprise six directors and no deputy directors. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was further resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors would amount to EUR 170,000 in total (EUR 120,000 previous year) and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees as follows:

EUR 60,000 to the chairman and EUR 20,000 to the other directors; and

EUR 5,000 to the chair of the audit and remuneration committee, respectively.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Claus Andersson, Johanne Brændgaard, Werner Braun, Yunfei Hong and Ulf Rosén were re-elected as directors of the board. Paolo Raffaelli was elected as new director. Werner Braun was re-elected as chairman of the board. Denis Gestin had announced that he will not run for re-election.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company auditor. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers has announced that Cecilia Andrén Dorselius will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Principles for the nomination committee

It was resolved to adopt principles for the appointment of a nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal (unchanged from previous year).

Guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors proposal, to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives (unchanged from previous year).

Authorization for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, in the amount not exceeding twenty (20) percent of the total number of shares in the Company, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

The purpose for the board to resolve on issuances with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights in accordance with the above is primarily for the purpose to raise new capital to increase flexibility of the Company or in connection with acquisitions.

Issuances of new shares under the authorization shall be made on customary terms and conditions based on current market conditions

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above, refer to the complete proposal in the notice and the annual report and the nomination committee's proposals available at the Company's website, www.acarix.com.

Per Persson, CEO

E-mail per.persson@acarix.com

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm.

Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to

Acarix.

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures.

